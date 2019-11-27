UrduPoint.com
Flock Of Birds Could Have Triggered Brief Lockdown Of White House, US Capital - Reports

Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The brief lockdown of the White House and the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday morning could have been caused by a flock of birds that was mistaken for an unauthorized aircraft that, according to initial assessments, had flown into restricted airspace, the CNN broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Tuesday, media reported that Washington airspace had been violated, leading to a temporary White House lockdown and the Capitol building being evacuated. Following the incident, the North American Aerospace Defense Command deployed fighter jets to intercept a "slow-moving blob" that caused the shutdown. Later that day, NBC news reported that the lockdown at both the White House and the Capitol had been lifted.

A US defense source told CNN that three possible causes for the incident were being looked into: a flock of birds, drone and atmospheric anomaly. The defense source also said that the helicopters and jets that were sent to investigate the capital's airspace found nothing to support the birds' theory.

Two sources in the Capitol, however, suggested to the broadcaster that the object could have been a flock of birds since it was moving at a relatively slow pace and its image appeared and then disappeared from radar.

An air traffic control audio reviewed by CNN showed that a pilot of a responding military aircraft reported detecting a flock of birds in the airspace and said that they were going northwest.

