Flood Death Toll Reaches 114 in Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) At least 114 people were killed by excessive floods in 28 districts all across Bangladesh caused by heavy rains and continuously rising water levels of the country's major rivers, local media reported on Saturday, citing the Health Emergency Operation Center and the Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 95 people have drowned and 19 more were killed by lightning strikes, diseases and snake bites, the Dhaka Tribune news outlet reported.

Hundreds of thousands Bangladeshis have been displaced and at least 5,571 sustained injuries, including water-borne diseases, the DGHS report added.

South-East Asia has been under severe pressure as the monsoon season unleashed heavy rains, floods, landslides and other devastating disasters across the region.

Earlier in the day, Indian media reported at least 127 killed by floods in India's northeastern state of Bihar.