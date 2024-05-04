Flood-hit Kenya And Tanzania Buffeted By Tropical Cyclone
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Coastal regions of Kenya and Tanzania were buffeted by heavy rains and high winds from a tropical cyclone on Saturday, adding to the chaos caused by deadly floods that have ravaged the region.
More than 400 people have lost their lives across East Africa and tens of thousands have been uprooted from their homes in recent weeks as torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides that engulfed houses, roads and bridges.
The Kenya Met Department said in a bulletin on Saturday that the effects of Tropical Cyclone Hidaya were already being felt offshore, with strong winds exceeding 40 knots and waves over two metres (over six feet).
It said heavy rainfall along the Indian Ocean coastal strip was expected from Sunday, intensifying over the following two days.
"Current observations indicate that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya has made landfall on the coast of Tanzania. However, there is another depression developing behind it," it said.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Tanzanian authorities.
In its latest update earlier Saturday, the Tanzanian Meteorological Authority said there had been strong winds and heavy rain along the coast overnight.
In the Mtwara area, it said 75.5 millimetres (three inches) of rain had been reported in 12 hours, compared to the average May rainfall of 54 millimetres.
The Tanzanian agency has advised people living in risk-prone areas and those involved in marine activities to take "maximum precautions".
The Climate Prediction and Applications Centre for East African trade bloc IGAD had said Friday that Cyclone Hidaya will peak at gusts of 165 kilometres (100 miles) per hour when it makes landfall.
Cyclone season in the southwest Indian Ocean normally lasts from November to April, and there are around a dozen storms each year.
