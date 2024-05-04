Open Menu

Flood-hit Kenya And Tanzania Buffeted By Tropical Cyclone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania buffeted by tropical cyclone

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Coastal regions of Kenya and Tanzania were buffeted by heavy rains and high winds from a tropical cyclone on Saturday, adding to the chaos caused by deadly floods that have ravaged the region.

More than 400 people have lost their lives across East Africa and tens of thousands have been uprooted from their homes in recent weeks as torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides that engulfed houses, roads and bridges.

The Kenya Met Department said in a bulletin on Saturday that the effects of Tropical Cyclone Hidaya were already being felt offshore, with strong winds exceeding 40 knots and waves over two metres (over six feet).

It said heavy rainfall along the Indian Ocean coastal strip was expected from Sunday, intensifying over the following two days.

"Current observations indicate that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya has made landfall on the coast of Tanzania. However, there is another depression developing behind it," it said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Tanzanian authorities.

In its latest update earlier Saturday, the Tanzanian Meteorological Authority said there had been strong winds and heavy rain along the coast overnight.

In the Mtwara area, it said 75.5 millimetres (three inches) of rain had been reported in 12 hours, compared to the average May rainfall of 54 millimetres.

The Tanzanian agency has advised people living in risk-prone areas and those involved in marine activities to take "maximum precautions".

The Climate Prediction and Applications Centre for East African trade bloc IGAD had said Friday that Cyclone Hidaya will peak at gusts of 165 kilometres (100 miles) per hour when it makes landfall.

Cyclone season in the southwest Indian Ocean normally lasts from November to April, and there are around a dozen storms each year.

Related Topics

India Africa Mtwara Tanzania Kenya April May November Sunday From Rains Depression

Recent Stories

European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

21 minutes ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

33 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

17 hours ago
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

17 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

17 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

17 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

17 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

17 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago

More Stories From World