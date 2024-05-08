Flood-hit Kenya Reports Dozens Of Cholera Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The United Nations voiced concern on Wednesday after dozens of cases of cholera were reported in flood-stricken Kenya as the death toll from rain-related disasters surpassed 250.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said 44 cases of the disease have been reported in Tana River County in eastern Kenya, one of the areas hardest hit in weeks of destructive rains and flooding.
"I believe that between government and national and international partners, we'll be able to contain it," the UN's resident coordinator in Kenya, Stephen Jackson, said in an interview with Citizen tv.
"We've contained cholera before, but it's a significant concern," he added.
Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that spreads through contaminated food and water and typically causes severe diarrhoea, vomiting and muscle cramps.
It can be especially dangerous for young children.
"WHO will continue to support the health emergency response and remain vigilant for disease outbreaks that can easily spread if not quickly contained," Abdourahmane Diallo, WHO representative in Kenya, said in a statement issued by the UN's health agency on Tuesday about the 44 cases.
"We must be agile and ready to respond, led by government and along with the partners, to bring relief to hundreds and thousands of affected people," Diallo said.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
More Stories From World
-
UK says to expel Russian defence attache as 'undeclared military intelligence officer'20 minutes ago
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours40 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza as truce talks resume1 hour ago
-
Russia says it captured two more villages in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Russia 'cannot' investigate AFP journalist's 2023 killing in Ukraine: Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Indonesia April temperatures hottest in four decades: weather agency2 hours ago
-
Bangladesh recall Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s2 hours ago
-
11 Hajj flights carrying 2,160 Pakistani pilgrims to land in Madinah on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Leading Pakistani media group publishes 60th episode of BRI column3 hours ago
-
Fighter jet crashes at Singapore airbase3 hours ago
-
April temperatures in Indonesia hottest for more than four decades3 hours ago
-
Dozens of cholera cases reported in flood-hit Kenya3 hours ago