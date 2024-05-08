Open Menu

Flood-hit Kenya Reports Dozens Of Cholera Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Flood-hit Kenya reports dozens of cholera cases

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The United Nations voiced concern on Wednesday after dozens of cases of cholera were reported in flood-stricken Kenya as the death toll from rain-related disasters surpassed 250.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 44 cases of the disease have been reported in Tana River County in eastern Kenya, one of the areas hardest hit in weeks of destructive rains and flooding.

"I believe that between government and national and international partners, we'll be able to contain it," the UN's resident coordinator in Kenya, Stephen Jackson, said in an interview with Citizen tv.

"We've contained cholera before, but it's a significant concern," he added.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that spreads through contaminated food and water and typically causes severe diarrhoea, vomiting and muscle cramps.

It can be especially dangerous for young children.

"WHO will continue to support the health emergency response and remain vigilant for disease outbreaks that can easily spread if not quickly contained," Abdourahmane Diallo, WHO representative in Kenya, said in a statement issued by the UN's health agency on Tuesday about the 44 cases.

"We must be agile and ready to respond, led by government and along with the partners, to bring relief to hundreds and thousands of affected people," Diallo said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Young Jackson Kenya TV From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Commerce holds crucial meetin ..

9 minutes ago
 50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

4 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

4 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

6 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

6 hours ago
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

6 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

6 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

19 hours ago

More Stories From World