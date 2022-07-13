Flood in Southwest China Leaves 3 People Dead, 5 Others Missing - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) At least three people have died and five others have been declared missing after heavy flooding ravaged parts of the southwest Chinese province Sichuan, China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, heavy rains caused the river in Pingwu County to overflow, disrupting traffic, electricity and communications. Several farmhouses have been swept away by the flood, according to media reports.

As of Wednesday, three people were reported dead with five others missing, while search and rescue teams evacuated 109 people from the affected area, CCTV added.