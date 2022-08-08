UrduPoint.com

Flood Of Donations For Hungry Brazil Boy Who Called Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Flood of donations for hungry Brazil boy who called police

A week ago, the cupboards of the Barros family's humble concrete shack were empty

Santa Luzia, Brazil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :A week ago, the cupboards of the Barros family's humble concrete shack were empty.

Today, the family barely know where to stash the mountains of food in their kitchen, after 11-year-old Miguel Barros, one of eight siblings, pulled heartstrings across Brazil when he called the police to report: "We have nothing to eat." Miguel, whose mother had been feeding her children cornmeal and water for three days -- the only food the family had -- made a sad call Tuesday to Brazil's emergency services.

When the dispatcher asked him what his emergency was, the slight, wiry boy replied, "Mr policeman... it's because there's nothing to eat at my house." The dispatcher said he would send a police car to the family's home in Santa Luzia, in the impoverished suburbs of the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

When officers arrived at the small house with the run-down dirt yard, they thought they might find a case of child neglect.

Instead, they found a story that has become all too common in Latin America's biggest economy: a loving but impoverished mother struggling to feed her family as food prices soar and incomes vanish.

The officers went to the supermarket and came back with a brimming load of food -- including lots donated by the store owner, whom they told of the family's plight.

Then the local press picked up on the story, and Miguel went viral.

Donations of food and money started flooding in from around Brazil and beyond, turning the family's once-bare kitchen into an overflowing mini-market.

"A huge amount of food arrived -- so much different food, I don't even know what it all is," beams Miguel, throwing open a gloriously stuffed cupboard.

Related Topics

Police Water Car Belo Horizonte Brazil Money Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

PTI changes venue for power show from Islamabad to ..

PTI changes venue for power show from Islamabad to Lahore

15 minutes ago
 Zardari pays homage to Imam Hussain (RA)

Zardari pays homage to Imam Hussain (RA)

15 minutes ago
 DIG reviews security arrangements of 10th Muharram ..

DIG reviews security arrangements of 10th Muharram

15 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully amid ..

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully amid tight security

15 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahaw ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

37 minutes ago
 Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

Control Room set-up in DC office Larkana

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.