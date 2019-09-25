UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Protection For Rising Seas Could Cost Hundreds Of Billions: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:02 PM

Flood protection for rising seas could cost hundreds of billions: UN

Building dikes and levees over the next 80 years would reduce the risk of flooding caused by sea level rise and storm surges 100- to 1,000-fold, but could cost up to hundreds of billions of dollars a year, the UN said Wednesda

Monaco (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Building dikes and levees over the next 80 years would reduce the risk of flooding caused by sea level rise and storm surges 100- to 1,000-fold, but could cost up to hundreds of billions of Dollars a year, the UN said Wednesday.

The feats of engineering, however, that might protect New York or Amsterdam, would likely be impractical or prohibitively expensive for sprawling delta cities and rural areas in the developing world, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in a major report on oceans.

Related Topics

Storm World United Nations Amsterdam New York (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

AJK PM directs completing quake damage assessment ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan players excited to mark ODI returns in Ka ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan needs economic, energy Green Transition f ..

5 minutes ago

WB Team, NBP discuss dynamics of Pakistan's financ ..

8 minutes ago

EU backs sanctions on seven more Venezuelans

6 minutes ago

11 farmers booked over water theft in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.