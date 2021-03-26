UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Recovery "strike Force" Mobilised In Eastern Australia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:27 PM

Flood recovery

A multiagency "strike force" has been deployed to help with the clean-up following major flooding across eastern Australia, providing support and assistance to thousands of affected residents

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- A multiagency "strike force" has been deployed to help with the clean-up following major flooding across eastern Australia, providing support and assistance to thousands of affected residents.

The "strike force" is composed of personnel from the Australian Defence Force, Rural Fire Service, and New South Wales (NSW) state Fire and Rescue, commencing a clean-up program on the NSW Mid North Coast from Thursday.

Authorities said on Friday the initial priority is to remove debris and other waste to ensure roads are accessible and residents could safely return to their communities.

"Our emergency services personnel and volunteers have been outstanding in dealing with the wild weather and the floods, but the scale of rainfall has been enormous and the recovery process will be challenging," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"The deputy premier, backed by Resilience NSW, will be the minister responsible for the disaster recovery, as he was following the 2019/20 bushfires," Berejiklian said.

Having faced the extensive clean up and support effort following last year's devastating bushfires, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said he was well placed to direct a similar response to the floods.

"The 2019/20 bushfires and the clean-up and recovery efforts that followed taught us a great deal," Barilaro said.

"Having worked on bushfire recovery for the past 15 months I will take that experience and those lessons with me to steer recovery following these extreme floods."As well as the clean up, several government-backed social support agencies are working together to provide impacted people with information ranging from accommodation advice to insurance and legal support.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Australia Wales From

Recent Stories

Argentina Halts Flights From Brazil, Chile, Mexico ..

4 minutes ago

Commercial activity barred on Saturday, Sunday in ..

4 minutes ago

Brazil sets daily record of more than 100,000 new ..

4 minutes ago

Nepal relaxes quarantine rules ahead of Everest se ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia PM says Eritrea to withdraw troops from T ..

19 minutes ago

Theatre Wallay to stage "Chirya Ghar" tomorrow

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.