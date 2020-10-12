UrduPoint.com
Flood Severity In Sudan To Reduce When GERD Fully Operational - Ethiopian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

When fully constructed, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will be regulating the flow of the Nile, reducing devastating floods in the downstream countries and at the same time securing enough water for their agricultural needs, the Ethiopian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) When fully constructed, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will be regulating the flow of the Nile, reducing devastating floods in the downstream countries and at the same time securing enough water for their agricultural needs, the Ethiopian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik.

Ethiopia has long been deadlocked in the Nile dam dispute with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that Addis Ababa's mega hydroelectric project would slash their access to water. In July, Ethiopia started filling the dam, a day after another round of talks with the two neighbors broke down.

"We filled the dam with the capacity of 4.9 billion cubic meters [173 billion cubic feet] this year.

If this water was released, there would be more disaster for Sudan ... Flood is damaging Sudan currently; it is a big damage. If this dam is fully constructed it will reduce all this mess ... It reduces the flood and they get sufficient water for their dam and for their irrigation," Alemayehu Tegenu argued.

According to the Ethiopian ambassador, the project thus "benefits the three countries," as it keeps the floods under control.

Since mid-July, Sudan has been tackling consequences of the worst-in-a-century flooding, which has claimed over 120 lives and affected over 3 million people. In September, the country declared a state of emergency.

