Flood That Disrupted Oxygen Supply Killed 17 In Mexican COVID-19 Hospital - President

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:00 AM

Flood That Disrupted Oxygen Supply Killed 17 in Mexican COVID-19 Hospital - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Seventeen people died after a flood blacked out a COVID-19 hospital in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo and disrupted oxygen supply there, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

"I am very saddened by the death of 17 patients at the IMSS hospital due to the Tula River flood in Hidalgo.

There has been a lot of rainfall throughout the Mexico City Valley and the rain will continue. Residents of low-lying areas should move to shelters or high ground, to the family or friends," Obrador wrote on Telegram.

The state was hit by torrential rains late on Monday, which led to a flood that left the hospital's transformer without power. Evacuation was declared in 10 districts of the city of Tula.

