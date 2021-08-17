UrduPoint.com

Flood Waters Sweep People Away In Bavaria Bridge Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:19 AM

German police said Monday they were carrying out a major rescue operation in Bavaria after several people were swept away by flood waters when a bridge collapsed

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :German police said Monday they were carrying out a major rescue operation in Bavaria after several people were swept away by flood waters when a bridge collapsed.

Four people were rescued from the waters following the incident at Hoellentalklamm, near the border with Austria, a local police spokesman said.

It was unclear whether others were still missing.

According to witnesses, a number of people were standing on the wooden bridge in Hoellentalklamm when it collapsed, although the exact number was subject to conflicting reports.

A popular tourist destination, the Hoellentalklamm is a steep-sided gorge near the town of Grainau, in the southern state of Bavaria.

Massive floods struck Germany last month, costing almost 200 lives.

Houses and their occupants were swept away in the Ahr valley, in the western state of Rhineland Palatinate, the area worst affected by the floods.

In Bavaria, one person lost their life in the flooding.

