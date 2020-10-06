Flooding Caused by Storm Alex Damages Dozens of Roads, Affects Traffic in Southern France

Storm Alex unleashed strong winds and heavy rains that ravaged several settlements in the southeastern French department of Alpes-Maritimes, destroying or damaging 40 roads, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Tuesday

Last week, the department authorities issued a red weather alert in the area, urging residents to "take action," or urgent protective measures in the wake of poor weather conditions endangering lives. Storm Alex the reason behind the weather warning was first detected last Thursday circulating over the French western Brittany region.

"[As a result of ongoing weather emergency], 40 roads [have been] destroyed or damaged. We will do everything so that the inhabitants of the Alpes-Maritimes can, as quickly as possible, resume normal movement," Djebbari wrote on Twitter.

The storm has also affected northwestern Italy, as it circulates on the border between the two countries. Dozens of people have been declared missing and twelve reported dead as a result of the natural disaster. Governments of both states have deployed rescue services to the affected areas to evacuate those who remain there.