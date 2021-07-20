UrduPoint.com
Flooding Death Toll Hits 169 In Germany, Tops 200 In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:08 PM

Flooding death toll hits 169 in Germany, tops 200 in Europe

The death toll from devastating floods in Germany reached 169 on Tuesday, local officials said, bringing the total number of deaths in Europe to at least 200

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from devastating floods in Germany reached 169 on Tuesday, local officials said, bringing the total number of deaths in Europe to at least 200.

A total of 121 people are now confirmed to have died in Rhineland-Palatinate, emergency services spokesman Aaron Klein told AFP, up from the previous total of 117 in the western German state.

More Stories From World

