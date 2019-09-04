Flooding From Hurricane Dorian Threatens North, South Carolina - US Weather Service

Hurricane Dorian is expected to remain offshore as the storm moves north along the US Atlantic Coast, with the threat of flooding in the states of North and South Carolina later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian is expected to remain offshore as the storm moves north along the US Atlantic Coast, with the threat of flooding in the states of North and South Carolina later in the week, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

"Latest rainfall and excessive rainfall outlook from WPC [Weather Prediction Center]," the National Hurricane Center said via Twitter.

"A high risk exists across portions of the coastal Carolinas, with widespread and significant flooding expected tonight through Friday."

Dorian remained offshore without making landfall in Florida, sparing much of the state.

However, rescue crews have yet to reach much of the Bahamas, including Grand Bahama island, where the hurricane stalled as a Category 5 storm over the weekend, flattening buildings with 190 mile per hour winds and drenching the islands with up to 35 inches of rain.