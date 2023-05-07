UrduPoint.com

Flooding In DRC Results In Over 200 Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The death toll from the floods in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) now stands at over 200, the Al Arabiya tv channel reports.

On Friday, media reported that at least 176 people had died as a result of floods and landslides in the east of DRC.

Al Arabiya said on Saturday citing local authorities that the death toll had risen to 203.

DRC's province of South Kivu was hit by heavy rainfall on Thursday, which resulted in the overflow of rivers and subsequent landslides.

