UrduPoint.com

Flooding In Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 20 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Logar Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Flooding in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 20 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Logar Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The devastating floods that hit Afghanistan's Khoshi district in the Logar province have left at least 20 people dead and over 30 others injured, with four individuals missing, provincial Governor Mawlawi Enayatullah Shoja said on Sunday.

"Due to these floods, 20 people have been killed and 32 others wounded.

Four people have disappeared and around 3,000 residences were destroyed," Shoja was quoted as saying by Afghan broadcaster TOLO news.

The casualties included nine children, nine women, and two men, according to the report.

The country's interior affairs ministry said that the recent flooding across Afghanistan killed a total of 165 people and wounded nearly 300 others in more than 20 provinces over the last month, as well as caused heavy financial losses for the citizens as hundreds of residences were partially or completely destroyed.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Afghanistan Governor Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

12 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

21 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

21 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

21 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.