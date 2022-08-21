Flooding in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 20 People Dead, Over 30 Injured - Logar Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The devastating floods that hit Afghanistan's Khoshi district in the Logar province have left at least 20 people dead and over 30 others injured, with four individuals missing, provincial Governor Mawlawi Enayatullah Shoja said on Sunday.

"Due to these floods, 20 people have been killed and 32 others wounded.

Four people have disappeared and around 3,000 residences were destroyed," Shoja was quoted as saying by Afghan broadcaster TOLO news.

The casualties included nine children, nine women, and two men, according to the report.

The country's interior affairs ministry said that the recent flooding across Afghanistan killed a total of 165 people and wounded nearly 300 others in more than 20 provinces over the last month, as well as caused heavy financial losses for the citizens as hundreds of residences were partially or completely destroyed.