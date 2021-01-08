UrduPoint.com
Flooding In Malaysia Worsens, 46,000 Displaced

Worsening floods in several Malaysian states have displaced some 46,000 people, with 12,487 families being sheltered in 426 flood relief centers, the Malaysian Department of Social Welfare said on Friday

As of Friday afternoon, the states of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak and Johor have seen strong downpours with the east coast state of Pahang being the worst hit, with 26,250 people having to be evacuated and three rivers in the state having passed the danger level, according to the data released by the department.

The body of a 19-year-old woman who had fallen off a capsized boat was recovered, according to state news agency Bernama, bringing the death toll related to the floods to at least six.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's meteorological department issued an alert warning that the bad weather and continuous heavy rains are expected to continue till Jan. 12.

