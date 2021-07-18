UrduPoint.com
Flooding In Saxon Switzerland Causes Disruption In Railway Service - Reports

Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:00 AM

Flooding in Saxon Switzerland Causes Disruption in Railway Service - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Extreme rainfall led to flooding in Germany's Saxon Switzerland and railway service with the Czech Republic has been interrupted, German media report.

Rainfall of over 100 liters per square meter has caused flooding in Saxon Switzerland, the district office of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains announced on Saturday evening, as cited by Die Zeit.

The newspaper cited the state flood center as saying that alert level 4 was exceeded in some areas amid an "extreme rise in water level" which is expected to lead to strong floods.

Meanwhile the Tagesschau news service said that the railway line connecting Germany and the Czech Republic via Bad Schandau has been interrupted because of the floods.

