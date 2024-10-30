Flooding Kills 51 In Spain's Valencia Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Disastrous floods triggered by torrential rain in Spain's eastern Valencia region have left at least 51 people dead, rescue services said Wednesday.
Heavy rain and fierce winds have lashed southern and eastern Spain since the beginning of the week, sparking deadly floods in Valencia and the southern Andalusia region.
The "provisional number of dead is at 51 people", the regional emergency services wrote on X.
Bodies were still being recovered and identified, they added.
Parts of the Valencia region are without power with phone lines also down, and some places were cut off by flooded roads, regional chief Carlos Mazon told reporters.
Footage showed torrents of water gushing through streets Tuesday washing away cars, while rail and air transport was severely disrupted.
The Spanish parliament held a minute's silence on Wednesday in honour of the victims before an usually raucous session of questions to the government.
