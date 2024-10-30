Flooding Kills 51 In Spain's Valencia Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Floods triggered by torrential rain in Spain's eastern Valencia region have left at least 51 people dead, rescuers said on Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to respond to the rare disaster.
Heavy rain and fierce winds have lashed southern and eastern Spain since the beginning of the week, sparking floods in Valencia and the southern Andalusia region.
The "provisional number of dead is at 51 people", the regional emergency services wrote on X, adding bodies were still being recovered and identified.
"Several hundred people" remained trapped on two motorways in the region, according to the region's fire service chief Jose Miguel Basset.
Parts of the Valencia region are without power with phone lines also down, and some places were cut off by flooded roads, regional chief Carlos Mazon told reporters.
cars lay scattered and piled on top of each other on roads near the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia after a mudslide, an AFP journalist saw.
Residents tried clearing the sludge from their homes with buckets and waded through waist-high waters in an attempt to save their belongings.
Maria Carmen, a resident of Valencia city, told Spanish public broadcaster TVE she climbed through her car window and sheltered on the roof of a van for hours to escape the floodwater.
King Felipe VI said he was "devastated" by the news on X and offered "our heartfelt condolences" to families of the victims, thanking emergency services for their "titanic" response.
The prime minister of neighbouring Portugal, Luis Montenegro, expressed his country's "greatest regret" and "solidarity with all the Spanish people" in a message on X, offering "all necessary help".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From World
-
16th Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut16 seconds ago
-
Russia says captured village in Ukraine's northeast20 minutes ago
-
Trump, Harris in frantic campaign push as US election nears20 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's lost generation battles trauma, addiction at jungle rehab20 minutes ago
-
Germany dodges recession, posts surprise growth on spending boost30 minutes ago
-
Botswana votes with ruling party seeking to extend six decades of power30 minutes ago
-
Flooding kills 51 in Spain's Valencia region1 hour ago
-
De Zorzi out for 177 as S. Africa power to 527-6 against Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'1 hour ago
-
Bitcoin close to record as cautious markets eye US election2 hours ago
-
'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 502 hours ago
-
Industrial slump leaves Germany on brink of recession2 hours ago