Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Floods triggered by torrential rain in Spain's eastern Valencia region have left at least 51 people dead, rescuers said on Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to respond to the rare disaster.

Heavy rain and fierce winds have lashed southern and eastern Spain since the beginning of the week, sparking floods in Valencia and the southern Andalusia region.

The "provisional number of dead is at 51 people", the regional emergency services wrote on X, adding bodies were still being recovered and identified.

"Several hundred people" remained trapped on two motorways in the region, according to the region's fire service chief Jose Miguel Basset.

Parts of the Valencia region are without power with phone lines also down, and some places were cut off by flooded roads, regional chief Carlos Mazon told reporters.

cars lay scattered and piled on top of each other on roads near the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia after a mudslide, an AFP journalist saw.

Residents tried clearing the sludge from their homes with buckets and waded through waist-high waters in an attempt to save their belongings.

Maria Carmen, a resident of Valencia city, told Spanish public broadcaster TVE she climbed through her car window and sheltered on the roof of a van for hours to escape the floodwater.

King Felipe VI said he was "devastated" by the news on X and offered "our heartfelt condolences" to families of the victims, thanking emergency services for their "titanic" response.

The prime minister of neighbouring Portugal, Luis Montenegro, expressed his country's "greatest regret" and "solidarity with all the Spanish people" in a message on X, offering "all necessary help".