UrduPoint.com

Flooding Leaves Family Stranded In Remote Australian Outback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:46 PM

Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australian Outback

Torrential rain has left a family stranded in the Australian Outback, with authorities warning the rescue could take days

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Torrential rain has left a family stranded in the Australian Outback, with authorities warning the rescue could take days.

The family of two adults and two children was travelling through the remote Simpson Desert in the centre of Australia when their campervan became bogged down on Friday.

Responding to an emergency beacon, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) had to airdrop a satellite phone to communicate with the family due to flooding and the isolation of the area, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) northwest of the small town Oodnadatta.

"AMSA made contact with the heavily bogged campervan about 2:30 pm (Friday) and confirmed there were no injuries and had adequate supplies," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Police told national broadcaster ABC that although conditions were easing, overflowing rivers meant the family might be stuck until at least Monday.

"As the weather continues to improve, we will assess the best time to coordinate the recovery of the family and vehicle," police said.

Severe storms have swept through Australia recently, with the desert town of Alice Springs receiving its highest daily rainfall since 2001 earlier this week, turning the usually dusty Todd River into a swelling stream.

Wild weather has also triggered flooding and warnings in large parts of the country's south and east.

In the past few years, Australia has suffered increasingly extreme climate-fuelled droughts, wildfires and floods.

Related Topics

Weather Police Australia Vehicle Alice Springs Family Best

Recent Stories

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

3 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas a ..

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas at Them Allegedly Provided by B ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at ..

Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at fixed rate

4 minutes ago
 COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: dra ..

COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: draft text

4 minutes ago
 COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

7 minutes ago
 Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly ..

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.