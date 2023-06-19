UrduPoint.com

Flooding Of Kherson Region May Form Foci West Nile Fever - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Flooding of Kherson Region May Form Foci West Nile Fever - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The flooding of the territories of the Kherson region may form foci of mosquito-borne West Nile fever, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The flooding of the territories of the Kherson region planned by the Kiev regime can complicate the situation, including with regard to arbovirus infections. After a drop in water levels, the formation of foci of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, West Nile fever in the first place, is possible," Kirillov told reporters.

Additionally, the official said that the Pentagon is trying to obtain populations of small animals that carry the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B, noting that cultures of mosquitoes infected with the hepatitis B virus have already been obtained.

"The high technical readiness of the United States to use infected carriers is evidenced by the patent for an unmanned aerial vehicle designed to disperse infected mosquitoes in the air," he added.

Related Topics

Water Russia Pentagon Vehicle Kherson Kiev United States May

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

48 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.