MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The flooding of the territories of the Kherson region may form foci of mosquito-borne West Nile fever, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The flooding of the territories of the Kherson region planned by the Kiev regime can complicate the situation, including with regard to arbovirus infections. After a drop in water levels, the formation of foci of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, West Nile fever in the first place, is possible," Kirillov told reporters.

Additionally, the official said that the Pentagon is trying to obtain populations of small animals that carry the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B, noting that cultures of mosquitoes infected with the hepatitis B virus have already been obtained.

"The high technical readiness of the United States to use infected carriers is evidenced by the patent for an unmanned aerial vehicle designed to disperse infected mosquitoes in the air," he added.