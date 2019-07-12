UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Affect 19.91 Mln People In China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:03 PM

Floods affect 19.91 mln people in China

A total of 19.91 million people have been affected by floods since the beginning of the flood season this summer in China, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 19.91 million people have been affected by floods since the beginning of the flood season this summer in China, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The country had relocated about 1.3 million people due to floods, while 582,000 people were in need of emergency aid, the ministry said.

The disasters caused total losses of 53.

4 billion Yuan (about 7.7 billion U.S. Dollars), with 34,000 houses collapsed and over 1.76 million hectares of farmland affected.

The ministry has pledged to make every effort to meet the basic living needs of those stricken by floods.

It will also work with water resource departments to intensify the patrol and maintenance of major dams and embankments, deploy more rescue forces in heavily flooded areas and make contingency plans for serious disasters.

Related Topics

Flood Water China Billion Million

Recent Stories

Google Admits Employees' Access to Some Private Re ..

1 minute ago

Health centers in federal capital to be linked thr ..

1 minute ago

IHC decides to remove Arshad Malik as Accountabili ..

10 minutes ago

Five dead in suicide blast at Afghan wedding: offi ..

14 minutes ago

Across the board accountability vital for prospero ..

14 minutes ago

China formally recognizes state reserve of cultura ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.