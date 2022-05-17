UrduPoint.com

Floods Affect Thousands In India's Assam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Floods affect thousands in India's Assam

Heavy rains triggering floods and landslides over the past few days have affected thousands of people in India's northeastern state of Assam, officials said Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Heavy rains triggering floods and landslides over the past few days have affected thousands of people in India's northeastern state of Assam, officials said Tuesday.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have hit 20 districts in the state and affected a population of nearly 200,000.

The floods have hit 652 villages in more than a dozen districts, and have claimed five lives.

"Two flood-related deaths were reported in Cachar district, while three fatalities due to landslides were earlier recorded in Dima Hasao district," an official of ASDMA said.

Officials said flood water has badly affected road communication at many places besides damaging cropland and infrastructure.

As per ASDMA, embankments have been breached at 16 locations, while many roads, bridges and houses have been completely or partially damaged.

Officials said over 16,645 hectares of cropland have been damaged due to inundation.

Railway officials are trying to restore the damaged line at the Lumding-Badarpur section in Dima Hasao and re-starting the train services to South Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

"Nearly 33,000 people are now staying at 67 relief camps as district administrations are giving essential food items," ASDMA said.

The local administration has ordered the suspension of ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli due to an increase in water level.

Officials said National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been pressed into service to carry out rescue operations in the affected districts.

Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season.

Related Topics

India Flood Water Road Jorhat Rains

Recent Stories

Minister for early completion of development proje ..

Minister for early completion of development projects

3 minutes ago
 Food exports up by 20.29% to $4.471 billion in 10 ..

Food exports up by 20.29% to $4.471 billion in 10 months

3 minutes ago
 Baligh inaugurates 'Clean Punjab campaign' in Baha ..

Baligh inaugurates 'Clean Punjab campaign' in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Wild fire behind Bari Imam in Margalla's forests j ..

Wild fire behind Bari Imam in Margalla's forests jeopardizes precious wildlife

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz offers every possible assistance to Sin ..

PM Shehbaz offers every possible assistance to Sindh govt over Karachi blast

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan to put voters list ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to put voters list on display from May 21

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.