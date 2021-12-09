UrduPoint.com

Floods, bushfires plague Australian summer

SYDNEY, Dec. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:Extreme weather conditions are continuing to wreak destruction during Australia's early summer season with flooding in the nation's east and bushfires in the west.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecast further showers and a possible severe thunderstorm throughout southeast Queensland on Thursday, including the state capital of Brisbane and the Gold Coast, adding to the previous day's downpours where up to 70mm of rain was recorded.

The torrents caused Queensland's third flood-related death within a month after a Brisbane woman's car was swept from the road on Wednesday afternoon.

"Because of the rapidly rising water, and the speed at which the water was flowing, it took several hours to actually locate the vehicle," a police officer told the national broadcaster ABC.

The neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) is also bracing for further turbulent conditions with forecasts of up to 200mm of rain falling in the state's southeast by the end of the week.

