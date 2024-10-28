Floods claim 17 lives in Cambodia from mid-July to September: spokesperson

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Mekong River and flash floods had killed 17 people in Cambodia from the middle of July to September, a disaster control spokesperson said on Monday.

Soth Kim Kolmony, the spokesperson for the National Committee for Disaster Management, said floods battered parts of 21 cities and provinces across the country, affecting 45,335 families, of which 1,777 were evacuated to safer areas.

"The floods had claimed 17 lives, including nine children," he told Xinhua.

The floods had inundated 18,962 houses, 102 schools, 44 pagodas, and eight hospitals, Kolmony said, adding that 18,213 hectares of rice paddy and 1,525 hectares of other crops had also been damaged.

Mekong River and flash floods annually hit the Southeast Asian country between July and October. According to the spokesperson, the floods in 2023 killed only six people.