UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Destroy Crops Worth 156 Mln USD In Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:42 PM

Floods destroy crops worth 156 mln USD in Bangladesh

The loss of crops due to floods in Bangladesh has been put at 13.23 billion taka (about 156.4 million U.S. dollars)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The loss of crops due to floods in Bangladesh has been put at 13.23 billion taka (about 156.4 million U.S. Dollars).

Bangladeshi Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque told journalists on Wednesday that crops on 1.58 lakh hectares of land in 37 districts has been destroyed fully or partially, adding so far floods has hit Bangladesh for three times this year.

At least 14 districts were affected by flooding between June 25 and July 9 in the first phase when some 343,957 farmers were affected and crops worth about 3.49 billion taka damaged.

According to the minister, 37 districts were hit by flooding between July 11 and Aug. 12 again.

In the second and third phases, he said some 929,194 farmers were affected and crops worth about 9.

74 billion taka damaged.

Razzaque said they have already started implementing a rehabilitation program for 239,631 farmers in the flood hit districts.

Floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills have still continued unabated in some parts of Bangladesh, leaving a trail of death, misery and destruction in their wake.

The floods in parts of Bangladesh have killed at least 226 since June 30, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the daily flood report of the country's Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room on Wednesday, most victims have drowned but some died in snake bites and lightning in the flood-hit areas. (1 U.S. Dollar equals about 84.6 taka)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Flood Water Dollar Agriculture Died June July From Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US losses

2 minutes ago

Qureshi departs for China for Pak-China FM's strat ..

2 minutes ago

Germany, France see virus surge as holidaymakers r ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-China Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue hig ..

2 minutes ago

UAE-Israel accord supported by 140 US Congress mem ..

16 minutes ago

Robbery drop scene: company' employees held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.