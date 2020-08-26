UrduPoint.com
Floods Displace Nearly 8,800 People In Uganda

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:41 PM

Floods displace nearly 8,800 people in Uganda

Nearly 8,800 people have been displaced by floods following rising water levels in Ugandan lakes as a result of torrential rains

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Nearly 8,800 people have been displaced by floods following rising water levels in Ugandan lakes as a result of torrential rains.

Julius Mucunguzi, communications advisor to the prime minister of Uganda, told Xinhua by telephone on Tuesday that the rising water levels on Lake Albert and Kyoga have displaced 8,780 people and destroyed property in the districts of Amolatar, Buliisa and Nakasongola.

Mucunguzi said Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda on Monday made a trip to assess the extent of the damage caused by floods in the three affected districts.

Rugunda tweeted late on Monday that the impact of the floods on the population is immense.

More Stories From World

