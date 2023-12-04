Open Menu

Floods Displace Over 4,000 In Northeast Malaysia State

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Flooding in Malaysia's northeastern state of Kelantan has displaced 4,631 people as of 3 p.m. local time on Monday following continuous heavy rains.

Those evacuated were being housed in 12 flood relief centers, according to the country's social welfare department.

Intermittent flooding has forced evacuation in several states over the past few weeks with the country's east coast catching the brunt of adverse weather.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected in northern states and the country's east coast.

