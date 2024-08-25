Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters

Feni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) River waters in low-lying Bangladesh are receding after days of deadly floods but 300,000 people are still in emergency shelters requiring aid, disaster officials said on Sunday.

The heavy floods, which killed at least 18 people in Bangladesh, have added to the challenges of a new government that took charge this month after a student-led revolution.

Rescue teams, including joint forces of the army, air force and navy, are helping those forced from their homes and bringing aid to those who have lost everything, disaster management minister Faruk-e-Azam said.

"The flood situation is improving as the flood water started to recede," Azam told AFP.

More than 307,000 people are in shelters and more than 5.2 million have been affected by the floods, the ministry said.

"Now we are working to restore communication in the affected areas so that we can distribute relief food," Azam said.

"We are also taking steps so that contagious diseases don't spread."

Ordinary Bangladeshis have been crowdfunding relief efforts.