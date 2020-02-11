UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Fail To End Australia's Years-long Drought

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Floods fail to end Australia's years-long drought

Heavy rain has given hope to Australia's drought-stricken regions, but scientists warned Tuesday sustained falls were needed to end a years-long dry spell

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Heavy rain has given hope to Australia's drought-stricken regions, but scientists warned Tuesday sustained falls were needed to end a years-long dry spell.

Stormy weather has brought days of chaos and destruction in the country's east, with one man missing after his car was swept off a road in Sydney's north and hundreds more rescued from floodwaters.

In the small town of Stanthorpe, Queensland, Tracy Dobie said the rain had been "a boost for everyone".

"But the drought has not ended," the regional mayor told AFP.

"Our land is so dehydrated -- we've gone three years without rain in some places and five years in others -- it's going to take a long time to get moisture back in the soil." Hydrologists believe this week's deluge -- which has caused flooding and doused many fires -- is a taste of things to come, with cities getting inundated while rural areas struggle to offset worsening droughts.

Professor Ashish Sharma from the University of New South Wales said heavy rain can give people in cities a "twisted view" of the impact, as water builds up on hard surfaces.

Even as people in cities see flooding and property damage, in rural regions sustained rainfall is needed to soak through the dry soil before dams fill.

During the latest downpours -- the heaviest in 30 years in some areas -- dam levels near Sydney have risen dramatically.

But most of New South Wales' drought-hit towns facing down a water "Day Zero" had seen "negligible" increases, as much of the rain was flowing into rivers not dams, said a spokesman for WaterNSW, which manages the state's water resources.

"Unfortunately (that is) largely because the volume hasn't been sufficient and the catchments are extremely dry after a very hot start to the summer and a prolonged drought," he said.

Despite climate change driving increases in extreme rainfall, Sharma and his team predict it will not be enough to keep up with rising temperatures.

Moderate and frequent floods, which form "the backbone of all our water supply", will likely decrease, Sharma said.

"I just hope that people have the wisdom and the foresight to realise that this should not be seen as a sign of not needing to act," he added.

Dobie said the rain was more than welcome but "one rain event doesn't close the door on the drought".

Related Topics

Weather Australia Water Drought Road Car Dam Sydney Man Wales Event All From

Recent Stories

Salvadoran Court Prohibits President From Calling ..

30 seconds ago

Wapda, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organize cr ..

32 seconds ago

UAE’s response to bushfire crisis is &#039;breat ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reshuffles Rental Disput ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) hears plea seeking Hamza S ..

2 minutes ago

Qaiser Amin Butt's arrest warrant issued as NAB se ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.