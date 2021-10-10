UrduPoint.com

Floods Force Evacuation Of Over 120,000 People In China's Shanxi - Emergencies Department

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Floods Force Evacuation of Over 120,000 People in China's Shanxi - Emergencies Department

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The authorities in China's northern province of Shanxi have urgently evacuated more than 120,000 people due to floods, the local emergency management department said on Sunday.

"A total of 120,100 people have been urgently evacuated to safe places," the department said in a statement.

Over 1.

75 million people were in the disaster zone in 76 cities and counties of the province, the authorities said.

The floods resulted in the destruction of more than 17,000 buildings, while about 190,000 hectares (469,500) of agricultural crops were damaged.

Earlier this week, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in the province. The disaster was caused by heavy rains.

Related Topics

Police China Died Traffic Sunday TV Million Rains

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

32 minutes ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

2 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.