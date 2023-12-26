Floods force evacuation of over 9,000 in Malaysia, 1 death

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Floodings have displaced 9,967 people in Malaysia as of Monday following continuous heavy rains.

Those evacuated were being housed in 121 floods relief centers in four states, according to the country's social welfare department.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl drowned, while another has gone missing after falling into floodwaters in Kelantan state, Pasir Mas district deputy police chief Supt Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah said in a statement.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of heavy rains due to the northeast monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected, in northern states and the east coast of the Southeast Asian country.