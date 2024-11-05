Open Menu

Floods Hit Barcelona As Rescue Work Continues In Valencia Region

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The region of Catalonia in the north-east of Spain was hit by flooding on Monday, as rescue work continues in the neighboring region of Valencia in the wake of the floods that claimed 217 lives six days previously.

Spain's Minister for Transport, Oscar Puente confirmed that local rail services in the region had been canceled after the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued a red alert for torrential rain for the provinces of Castellon, Tarragona and Barcelona.

"Do not travel unless strictly necessary," informed Puente.

Barcelona's El Prat airport was badly hit by rainfall, estimated to be around 150 liters per square meter, with over 80 flights canceled or delayed and numerous arrivals diverted to other airports.

Images posted on social media from the airport show large areas under water, while parts of the terminal buildings were also flooded, with water cascading down flights of stairs.

Several roads in the region have also been closed by the flooding, but fortunately, no lives have been reported lost.

