Floods Hit Northern Philippines After Typhoon Forces Dam Release
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Floodwaters hit hundreds of houses in the northern Philippines on Monday after water released from a dam following Typhoon Man-yi caused a major river to break its banks.
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Floodwaters hit hundreds of houses in the northern Philippines on Monday after water released from a dam following Typhoon Man-yi caused a major river to break its banks.
Packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) an hour, Man-yi slammed into Catanduanes island late Saturday, and the main island of Luzon on Sunday afternoon.
The sixth major storm to batter the Philippines in a month dumped heavy rain, smashed flimsy buildings, knocked out power and claimed at least eight lives.
The national weather service had warned of a "potentially catastrophic" impact from Man-yi, which was a super typhoon when it hit, but President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday it "wasn't as bad as we feared".
As people cleaned up on Monday, floods began hitting communities in the north after water from Magat Dam was released, causing the Cagayan river and some tributaries to overflow.
Rooftops could be seen poking through brown water in Ilagan city in Isabela province while buildings and roads near Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province were inundated.
"If Magat Dam continues to release water on all of its seven gates, Ilagan city might get erased from the map due to flooding," Jun Montereal, chairman of the city's disaster preparedness committee, told AFP, estimating 500 houses had been flooded.
"This is one of the gravest incidents that we have ever experienced because of the typhoon."
Carlo Ablan, who helps oversee operations at the dam, said water was released after a "huge volume" of inflows due to rain from Man-yi.
"If we won't be releasing water, the worst possible scenario will be our dam would collapse and that will be a much bigger problem," Ablan said.
Recent Stories
Realme 13+ Launches the Fastest Processor at PKR 89,999/-; Gets Crowned with TÜ ..
Rs20,000 fine imposed on businesses
District coordination committee reviews development projects
QAU students briefed on APP’s role in promoting national interests
DC orders strict measures to recover govt dues
Health Mela from 20th
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day
NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban d ..
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats ..
COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during con ..
Spanish delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz
PJA conducts training program on forensic science
More Stories From World
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day10 minutes ago
-
NDRMF, RUDA sign MoU at COP 29 to boost disaster resilience, sustainable urban development15 minutes ago
-
Xi meets UK leader Starmer at G20 in Brazil: Chinese state media10 minutes ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Kenyan Consul General28 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia22 minutes ago
-
Burglars steal farm vehicles from Windsor Castle38 minutes ago
-
India's capital shuts schools as 'death trap' smog chokes city48 minutes ago
-
Experts urge innovation, policy support, global collaboration for climate action58 minutes ago
-
China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as arrives for G20: state media1 hour ago
-
Composer of Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien' dies aged 951 hour ago
-
S. Korea's home ownership rises in 20231 hour ago
-
France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'2 hours ago