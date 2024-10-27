Floods hit Saint-Tropez as rains lash south of France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vidauban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Floodwaters lapped the shopfronts in the glitzy French resort of Saint Tropez on Saturday as torrential rains closed roads and train lines across the south of the country.

Firefighters were called out at least 10 times to help people trapped in their homes and cars by rising waters in the Var region that includes the town that where Brigitte Bardot and other celebrities live.

In the port, normally dominated by the fashion-conscious on a Saturday night, water washed around the doors of stores. Several restaurant managers and shop owners were spotted trying to push the water out of their businesses with mops. Police blocked some roads.

The Saint Tropez region and Var department were among the worst hit by the rains.

In the nearby commune of Muy, shopkeeper Patrick Gaillard set up a temporary dyke to protect his business.

"It's quite onerous but it's necessary so we don't have water in the shop," he told AFP.

One father and his 11-year-old daughter had to be airlifted by helicopter from their mobile home in nearby Roquebrune-sur-Argens. Two other people were rescued from the roof of their car.

In the Gard department, one hunter had to be rescued with his five dogs on a small on a small island in the Gardon river.

Some roads were closed and rail services were suspended for Saturday and Sunday on a regional line linking Gard and Lozere, where a train derailed on Friday evening following a landslide.