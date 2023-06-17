Floods in Brazil Result in Three Dead, Dozen Missing - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) At least three people died and another 12 are missing amid heavy floods in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazilian media report.

On Friday, at least 16 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul were affected by floods and landslides caused by an extratropical cyclone.

Three people have died and another 12 are missing amid the floods, the G1 news portal reported on Friday, citing local authorities.

About 350,000 households and businesses remain without electricity in Rio Grande do Sul and a number of municipalities have declared an emergency. school classes have been cancelled in over 20 municipalities.