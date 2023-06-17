UrduPoint.com

Floods In Brazil Result In Three Dead, Dozen Missing - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Floods in Brazil Result in Three Dead, Dozen Missing - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) At least three people died and another 12 are missing amid heavy floods in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazilian media report.

On Friday, at least 16 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul were affected by floods and landslides caused by an extratropical cyclone.

Three people have died and another 12 are missing amid the floods, the G1 news portal reported on Friday, citing local authorities.

About 350,000 households and businesses remain without electricity in Rio Grande do Sul and a number of municipalities have declared an emergency. school classes have been cancelled in over 20 municipalities.

Related Topics

Electricity Died Rio Grande Brazil Media

Recent Stories

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Peter ..

Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic F ..

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

3 hours ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

3 hours ago
 Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipm ..

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments via Russia's Far East Rou ..

3 hours ago
 ECP responsible to announce election date: Ministe ..

ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.