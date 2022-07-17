(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) At least six people died and another 12 are missing amid floods in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the state-owned CCTV reports.

Heavy rains hit the Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County in northern Sichuan on Friday and Saturday, causing flooding.

As of Sunday morning, the death toll from the floods stands at six, while at least 12 people are missing, CCTV said.

A total of 22,300 people in over a dozen villages have been affected. Power lines have been severely damaged in some areas and traffic was disrupted.