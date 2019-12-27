Floods in Colombia Leave 7 People Dead, 8 Missing - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Floods that hit the central Colombian department of Tolima left seven people dead and eight more missing, Colombian media reported.

The floods were caused by the overflow of the Amoya River in the town of Chaparral, the Caracol radio broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Three buildings were reportedly destroyed by the flow. The disaster also left a medical facility flooded, and a church damaged.

The list of missing people includes a newborn child.