Floods in Germany Caused 20-30 Billion Euro Damage - Laschet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Floods in German regions have caused 20-30 billion euro damage ($23.5-$35 billion), Armin Laschet, the candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections and the minister-president of the North Rhine Westphalia state, said on Monday.

"Emergency help was just a small first step so people could buy clothes, food, and basic necessities. But the real recovery is just beginning ... In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the total damage according to the first estimates is 13 billion Euros, in Rhineland-Palatinate, there will obviously be a similar or even higher amount (of damage), therefore, the Federal fund (restoration) will require 20-30 billion euros," Laschet told a regional parliament meeting.