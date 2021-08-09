UrduPoint.com

Floods In Germany Caused 20-30 Billion Euro Damage - Laschet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Floods in Germany Caused 20-30 Billion Euro Damage - Laschet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Floods in German regions have caused 20-30 billion euro damage ($23.5-$35 billion), Armin Laschet, the candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections and the minister-president of the North Rhine Westphalia state, said on Monday.

"Emergency help was just a small first step so people could buy clothes, food, and basic necessities. But the real recovery is just beginning ... In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the total damage according to the first estimates is 13 billion Euros, in Rhineland-Palatinate, there will obviously be a similar or even higher amount (of damage), therefore, the Federal fund (restoration) will require 20-30 billion euros," Laschet told a regional parliament meeting.

Related Topics

Parliament German Buy Alliance Euro From Billion

Recent Stories

United States Donates One Million Rapid Diagnostic ..

United States Donates One Million Rapid Diagnostic Tests To Help Pakistan Fight ..

3 minutes ago
 Anupam Shyam passes away

Anupam Shyam passes away

11 minutes ago
 UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds works ..

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds workshop on “First Science into A ..

24 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

26 minutes ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.