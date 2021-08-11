UrduPoint.com

Floods In Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Emergency Department

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 10:32 PM

Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Emergency Department

Heavy rains in northern Turkish provinces brought on floods and mudslides which left 13 people injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Heavy rains in northern Turkish provinces brought on floods and mudslides which left 13 people injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said on Wednesday.

"As a result of heavy rains that hit the provinces of Sinop, Bartın, Kastamonu, 13 people were injured, eight of them continue treatment.

A hospital in the city of Ayancık in the province of Sinop has been evacuated," the department said in a statement.

According to media reports, injuries occurred when a bridge collapsed. In addition, floods caused power cuts in several villages and damaged public infrastructure. Besides, some people living in the flooded areas went missing.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that helicopters have been deployed to carry out evacuations of residents from affected areas.

According to forecasters, the rains in the region will continue into the coming hours.

