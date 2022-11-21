UrduPoint.com

Floods In South Australia May Damage Largest Vineyards - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Vineyards - Reports

Floods in the Australian state of South Australia may damage the region's largest vineyards, the country's AAP news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Floods in the Australian state of South Australia may damage the region's largest vineyards, the country's AAP news agency reported on Monday.

Last week, widespread flooding occurred in the Australian state of New South Wales and along rivers in the state of Victoria.

Earlier on Monday, the Premier of South Australia declared a major emergency because the floods were threatening to engulf the region.

Final damage from the disaster cannot yet be assessed, but a number of vineyards, such as All Saints Estate and Pfeiffer Wines, have already been flooded with water from their catch basins, the media said.

According to AAP, the regional authorities warned that it could be months before the flooding stops.

Related Topics

Australia Water Victoria Wales May Media All From

Recent Stories

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car ..

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Though Store in Boston ..

2 minutes ago
 China to Strengthen Trade, Energy, Science Coopera ..

China to Strengthen Trade, Energy, Science Cooperation With Italy - Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China to Blame for N. Korea Launching 40 M ..

Russia, China to Blame for N. Korea Launching 40 Missiles Since May - S. Korea E ..

2 minutes ago
 Facebook Launches Measures to Protect Teenager Pri ..

Facebook Launches Measures to Protect Teenager Privacy on Websites - Statement

2 minutes ago
 HRCP observes World Children's Day

HRCP observes World Children's Day

2 minutes ago
 Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges ..

Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges - President

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.