Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Vineyards - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Floods in the Australian state of South Australia may damage the region's largest vineyards, the country's AAP news agency reported on Monday.

Last week, widespread flooding occurred in the Australian state of New South Wales and along rivers in the state of Victoria.

Earlier on Monday, the Premier of South Australia declared a major emergency because the floods were threatening to engulf the region.

Final damage from the disaster cannot yet be assessed, but a number of vineyards, such as All Saints Estate and Pfeiffer Wines, have already been flooded with water from their catch basins, the media said.

According to AAP, the regional authorities warned that it could be months before the flooding stops.