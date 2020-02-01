Floods in Southeast Tanzania Leave Over 20 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Floods that hit southeastern Tanzania's Lindi region have left 21 people dead, Tanzanian media reported.

According to the ITV broadcaster, 500 more people are trapped in Kilwa Kisiwani county, awaiting their evacuation to a safer place.

The Tanzanian army will deliver humanitarian aid to the areas affected by helicopters and aircraft, the media outlet added, citing local authorities.

According to some media reports, 13 people have died and 15,000 Tanzanians remain homeless across the Lindi region as a result of floods.

The floods were caused by the overflow of local rivers due to heavy rains that started last week, the Tanzanian Mwananchi newspaper reported.