UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods In Southeast Tanzania Leave Over 20 People Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Floods in Southeast Tanzania Leave Over 20 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Floods that hit southeastern Tanzania's Lindi region have left 21 people dead, Tanzanian media reported.

According to the ITV broadcaster, 500 more people are trapped in Kilwa Kisiwani county, awaiting their evacuation to a safer place.

The Tanzanian army will deliver humanitarian aid to the areas affected by helicopters and aircraft, the media outlet added, citing local authorities.

According to some media reports, 13 people have died and 15,000 Tanzanians remain homeless across the Lindi region as a result of floods.

The floods were caused by the overflow of local rivers due to heavy rains that started last week, the Tanzanian Mwananchi newspaper reported.

Related Topics

Dead Army Died Lindi Tanzania Media Rains

Recent Stories

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

35 minutes ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

35 minutes ago

Nigeria Establishes Committee to Address US Entry ..

43 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

50 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.