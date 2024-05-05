Open Menu

Floods In Southern Brazil Kill 57, Force 70,000 From Homes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Floods in southern Brazil kill 57, force 70,000 from homes

Porto Alegre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Raging floods and mudslides have killed at least 57 people in southern Brazil and forced nearly 70,000 to flee their homes, the country's civil defense agency said on Saturday.

At least 74 people were injured and another 67 missing from the catastrophic flooding, civil defense said.

The toll did not include two people who died in an explosion at a flooded gas station in Porto Alegre, witnessed by an AFP journalist, where rescue crews were attempting to refuel.

Fast-rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul were straining dams and particularly threatening economically important Porto Alegre, a city of 1.4 million.

The Guaiba River, which flows through the city, is at a historic high of 5.04 meters (16.5 feet), well above the 4.76 meters that had stood as a record since devastating 1941 floods.

Authorities scrambled to evacuate swamped neighborhoods as rescue workers used four-wheel-drive vehicles -- and even jet skis -- to maneuver through waist-deep water in search of the stranded.

In addition to the 69,200 residents forced from their homes, civil defense also said more than a million people lacked access to potable water amid the flooding, describing damage as incalculable.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said his state -- normally one of Brazil's most prosperous -- would need a "Marshall Plan" of heavy investment to rebuild after the catastrophe.

In many places, long lines formed as people tried to board buses, although bus services to and from the city center were canceled.

The Porto Alegre international airport suspended all flights on Friday for an undetermined period.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva posted a video of a helicopter depositing a soldier atop a house, where he used a brick to pound a hole in the roof and rescue a baby wrapped in a blanket.

Joao Guilherme, a 23-year-old salesman, found his way to safety in the state capital -- but without his cell phone.

"I have no communication with anybody, I'm very shaken," he said.

The speed of the rising waters unnerved Greta Bittencourt, 32, a professional poker player.

"It's terrifying because we saw the water rise in an absurd way, it rose at a very high speed," Bittencourt said.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Water Vehicles Died Rio Grande Porto Alegre Brazil Gas All From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

13 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

14 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

13 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

13 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

14 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

13 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

13 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

13 hours ago

More Stories From World