Floods in Sudan Leave 23 People Dead, Thousands of Houses Destroyed - Interior Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) At least 23 people have been killed and thousands of houses were destroyed due to the floods in Sudan, the country's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, the Sudanese Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the death toll from floods and rain has risen to 23 and the number of injured to 14," the ministry said in a statement, as cited by the Sudan Tribune newspaper.

It added that 4,755 houses were destroyed completely and 4,702 - partially.