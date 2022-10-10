Floods in Venezuela Claim Lives of at Least 22 People, 52 Remain Missing - Vice President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) At least 22 people died and more than 52 remain missing as a result of flash floods and a subsequent landslide in Venezuela's northern region of Aragua, the country's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday.

"There was a major landslide...

in the central area of (the city of Las) Tejerias, five creeks overflowed their banks in the baseball sector, and there is significant loss of life. So far, we have found 22 dead, there are more than 52 people missing," Rodriguez told the VTV broadcaster.

Heavy rains in northern Venezuela were caused by Hurricane Julia that is sweeping through the Caribbean Sea. President Nicolas Maduro ordered the launch of a large-scale search and rescue operation in Aragua with the participation of Venezuela's armed forces.