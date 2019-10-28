UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Kill 7 In Saudi Arabia: State TV

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Floods kill 7 in Saudi Arabia: state TV

Seven people have been killed and 11 injured in floods after heavy rain lashed northeastern parts of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ekhbariya state television reported Monday

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Seven people have been killed and 11 injured in floods after heavy rain lashed northeastern parts of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ekhbariya state television reported Monday.

Rescue services in the northeastern city of Hafer al-Batin, about 100 kilometres southwest of Kuwait, said that 16 people were forced to evacuate their homes.

Seven affected by the rain were provided with shelter, it added.

Schools in Hafer al-Batin suspended classes on Monday due to the weather.

In January, 12 people were killed in floods in Saudi Arabia.

Ten died in the northwestern city of Tabuk, one in the Islamic holy city of Medina and another in a northern border area.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Kuwait Died Medina Tabuk Saudi Arabia January Border TV

Recent Stories

Six round of one-day TB control program held

7 seconds ago

Astore to be made model district: Parliamentary Se ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and ..

8 minutes ago

2,000 Georgia websites hit by cyber attacks

1 minute ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Rus ..

1 minute ago

Doctors refuse to discharge Nawaz Sharif from hosp ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.