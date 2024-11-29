Open Menu

Floods Kill 8, Tens Of Thousands Evacuate In Malaysia, Thailand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Floods kill 8, tens of thousands evacuate in Malaysia, Thailand

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Flooding in northern Malaysia and southern Thailand has killed at least eight people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, officials in both countries said on Friday.

More than 80,000 people were evacuated to 467 temporary shelters in Malaysia this week, with four deaths recorded across the northern states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak, according to disaster officials.

Floods in neighbouring Thailand killed two people in Pattani province and two in Songkhla province, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on its Facebook page.

More than 240,000 households in southern Thailand have been affected by the flooding, it said, following days of heavy rain.

Images from Pattani showed knee-high waters lapping at shuttered shopfronts and a rescue team evacuating some residents by boat.

"The flood level is high, so it's impossible to move our belongings elsewhere," one resident in Pattani told Thai broadcaster PBS.

"We have to sacrifice them."

Malaysia's National Disaster Command Centre said it had mobilised a team to aid rescue operations in affected states.

The weather offices of both countries have forecast heavy rain until at least Saturday.

Floods are an annual phenomenon in Malaysia and southern Thailand.

Malaysia Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Thursday that the floods were "expected to be more severe than in 2014" -- when about 118,000 people fled their homes -- according to the official Bernama news agency.

Thousands of emergency services personnel have been deployed in flood-prone states along with rescue boats, four-wheel-drive vehicles and helicopters, Zahid, who chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, was also quoted as saying.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Thailand Flood Facebook Vehicles Pattani Songkhla Malaysia From

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

36 minutes ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

38 minutes ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

1 hour ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

1 hour ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

3 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

4 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

8 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

18 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

18 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

18 hours ago

More Stories From World