Floods, Landslides In Nepal Leave At Least 65 People Killed - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

Floods, Landslides in Nepal Leave at Least 65 People Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) As many as 65 people have been killed in floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in Nepal, media reported on Monday, citing police.

The rainfalls in Nepal have been pouring since Thursday. Earlier death toll indicated 50 killed as a result of the natural disaster, with 25 more sustaining injuries.

According to the fresh data, the number of those injured has risen to 38, with another 30 people missing, the ANI news agency reported.

In total, 22 districts across the country have been hit by floods, with electricity outages reported in a number of the regions. Over 1,100 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Heavy rains are expected to continue at least for the next two days.

